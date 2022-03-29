Laporta says Barcelona are not considering a Messi return

Barcelonap resident Joan Laporta has pretty much ruled out the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to the Camp Nou in the summer.

There have been a few whispers recently that Messi isn’t happy at Paris Saint-Germain and wants to come home after just a year in the French capital.

Laporta has now addressed the rumors and says it’s not something the club are thinking about because they are busy building a new team.

“I’ve received no message from Messi or his camp over a possibility of returning to Barcelona. As of today, we are not going to be raising this issue,” he said. “I no longer have a fluid communication with Messi like I did before he left. His departure almost made me feel more bad for personal and family reasons rather than just strictly sporting ones. “We’re not considering [Messi’s return]. We are building a new team, with a mix of young players and experience - the symbiosis is working. But Leo is Leo and he’ll always be a winner. “For me it sure wasn’t easy [for him to go], but, as it happened, I thought about the club [finances], I couldn’t put it at more risk. I think we did what we had to do.” Source | RAC1

Messi signed a two-year contract with the option for one more when he left Barca last summer but it’s not clear if he will see out his deal. It still seems likely the GOAT will return to Barca in the future and take up a non-playing role when he’s finally hung up his boots.