Barcelona could include Trincao in Raphinha deal - report

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Leeds United attacker Raphinha ahead of the summer transfer window.

The latest update on the Brazilian comes from Mundo Deportivo who reckon Francisco Trincao could be used as part of the deal.

Raphinha is thought to be keen to come to Barca but Leeds won’t sell him cheaply and apparently think he’s worth around the same as Ferran Torres.

Barca landed Ferran for €55 million in the winter transfer window but won’t want, and probably can’t afford, to pay anything like that for Raphinha.

And that’s where Trincao comes in. MD reckon that if Leeds stay up then Trincao could be a possible option to be included in the deal which could interest Leeds.

Obviously if Leeds go down then it will be far easier for Barca to acquire Raphina, particularly as it’s been reported his release clause will drop to just €25m.

Trincao is currently on loan in the Premier League with Wolves but the latest reports have suggested the Black Country side won’t be taking up the winger’s purchase option.

Meanwhile, Joan Laporta confirmed Barca’s interest in Raphinha in his interview with RAC1 on Monday.

“Raphinha is a player we really like and it’s true that Deco’s his agent. We’ve very good relationships,” he said. “I want to clarify that Deco’s not paid by the club. He will just help us because he dominates the Brazilian market.”