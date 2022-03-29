Laporta says Joao Felix was a Barcelona target in the summer

If there’s one thing I enjoy, it's a nice retrospective transfer topic. This time around, we get none other than Joan Laporta confirming that Barcelona indeed targeted Joao Felix in the summer.

“I really like Joao Felix. It’s a pleasure to see him playing football. Last summer we were working to complete a swap deal with Atletico [Madrid] between Joao Felix and [Antoine] Griezmann, then it collapsed.” Laporta | Source

The Atletico Madrid attacker has had a strange spell at the club wherein we see flashes of greatness followed by periods where you forget he’s on the pitch. He would have been an interesting Barcelona player, although the club does have a strange history when it comes to signing high-profile Atletico attackers.