Barcelona president Laporta confirms Mbappe and Haaland deals unlikely

Joan Laporta has confirmed what we all sort of knew. The Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland transfer sweepstakes doesn’t really involve Barcelona.

The two darlings of the summer transfer window have been linked with Barcelona, more so in the case of Haaland. However, we all knew that it was unlikely. The financial situation of Barcelona makes things a bit tough when it comes to making moves for high-profile players that aren’t out of contract quite difficult.

Laporta was asked which players he’d preferred to sign and come out with the following:

“The one that has it clear that they want to play for Barcelona. The one who wants to come here. At the moment, none of the two has expressed that to me,” he said. “What I have received are certain economic conditions that we wouldn’t accept under any circumstances.” Laporta | Source

In the case of Mbappe, despite being out of contract this summer, a move to Barcelona doesn’t really seem in the cards. He’s been a Real Madrid fan and target for years, and that deal seems all but wrapped up.

Plus, who needs Mbappe and Haaland when you have the best goal-scoring machine in the world in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?