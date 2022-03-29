Barcelona want to restart Ousmane Dembele contract talks - reports

The Ousmane Dembele transfer saga could be about to take yet another twist with reports emerging that Barcelona want to restart contract negotiations with the Frenchman’s agent.

Diario Sport are reporting the Catalans have been in touch with Moussa Sissoko and want to talk about keeping hold of Dembele once again. Cope add that Dembele is open to talks and feels good at the club right now.

The two parties couldn’t reach an agreement in the winter but Barca look as though they are hoping they can find a way forward, although it remains to be seen if a solution can actually be found.

Yet much has changed since January for Dembele. The forward is fit and flying for Barca, notching seven assists in his last eight games and becoming a key player under Xavi.

Perhaps most importantly of all, he also looks like he’s enjoying life at the Camp Nou.

Xavi has regularly praised Dembele this season, while Rafa Yuste recently opened the door for Dembele to stay by saying he wasn’t ruling out future contract talks.

Joan Laporta also spoke about Dembele in his recent interview with RAC1 but insisted the attacker would have to compromise if he is to continue at the Camp Nou.

Barça president Laporta: “I really like Dembélé, he’s amazing - we made him a proposal expired on December 20, then if he wants to stay, he has to accept our salary limits”. #FCB



“We never know what happens with Dembélé and his agent”, he added to RAC1. pic.twitter.com/g1zzgI6EtF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 29, 2022

What will actually happen next is anybody’s guess. Barca continue to be linked with a move for Raphinha, while there have also been suggestions Dembele has already agreed a move to PSG.

Dembele had appeared almost certain to leave on a free transfer earlier this season, but the arrival of Xavi and the team’s subsequent upturn in form make Barca a very attractive proposition even if the club can’t offer as much financially as their rivals right now.