Could we get a brand new Barcelona backline in the summer?

A completely revamped Barcelona backline could be on the books this summer. Well, at the very least a completely revamped backline might be on Xavi’s whiteboard this summer.

The reports out of Spain are indeed that Barca is focusing on shoring up the defense this summer, and have already started making plans. Those plans include a few different options.

The first two, and most widely reported on, are Barcelona’s interest in the Chelsea duo of Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen. The Chelsea defenders are out of contract this summer and Barca will certainly make a call or two.

The other two men of interest according to the report from Spain, is Valencia’s Jose Gaya and Ajax’s Noussair Mazraou. Those two would complete the “revamped” backline and help bolster Barca. We’ll just have to see if any single one of these moves comes to fruition, never mind all four of them.