Xavi and Jordi Cruyff met Erling Haaland in Munich - report

Barcelona coach Xavi and sporting advisor Jordi Cruyff reportedly travelled to Germany on Tuesday to meet with Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian is in Munich recovering from a muscle injury that has kept him on the sidelines since the end of January and met with the Barcelona duo, according to L’Esportiu.

Disappointingly, the report doesn’t tell us much more other than Barca are “doing their best to stay in the fight for his signing” despite interest from other clubs.

The report mentions Real Madrid and Manchester City as the two other clubs in the race and reckon Pep Guardiola has already spoken to the striker about his future.

It’s still not clear where Haaland will end up if he does, as expected, decide to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the campaign.

However, Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watkze has said he is expecting the situation to be resolved soon or “in the next few weeks, maybe a month, maybe six weeks.”