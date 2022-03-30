Leeds chief talks Raphinha’s release clause amid Barcelona rumors

Leeds United’s director of football, Victor Orta, has been talking about Raphinha’s release clause amid speculation the winger is wanted at Barcelona.

There have been reports that Raphinha has a €75m clause in his contract that drops to €25m if Leeds are relegated from the Premier League.

However, Orta, says that’s not quite the case and has clarified the situation if the Whites do end up staying in the English top flight.

“Fortunately, Raphinha’s career-management is led by a top-level player – Deco. He knows how to handle it. I have had several conversations with Deco. He helps, Deco, there are others who don’t, Deco has helped. “Deco knows that the goal of the player is to save the team and stay in the Premier League. Everything that is of the future will come. “Raphinha has no clause if we stay in the Premier League, by the way. In that sense, the player and I have looked each other in the face and we have now said there is only one goal – that is to save Leeds United.”

Orta also looked to the future and said that Raphinha is focused on helping the team stay up for now but hinted the Brazilian’s future would then be discussed in the summer.

‘The player walked through the door of Leeds United and I said, ‘You will invite me to the World Cup in Qatar, won’t you?’, and he was left with a foolish face, he didn’t believe it.” “And now we have been meeting those objectives. Now he knows that Leeds and the coaching staff have helped his image grow, and he has responded to us with a lot of quality and being a difference-maker in the league. “He has to remain the same and then when summer arrives, when the time comes, there will be time for everything.” Source | Radio Marca

President Joan Laporta confirmed Barca’s interest in Raphinha in an interview with RAC1 this week. The club chief admitted that the Catalans have had “good reports” on the Leeds attacker.