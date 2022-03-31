Barcelona tipped to sign Bayern Munich teenager Kenan Yildiz

Barcelona are being tipped to sign 16-year-old midfielder Kenan Yildiz from Bayern Munich ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Sky in Germany are reporting there are “concrete” talks between the two sides and the Catalans are “very close” to completing a deal.

Yildiz is represented by the same agency that looks after Ferran Torres and Pedri, which is likely to help, and could now join the duo at the Camp Nou.

The midfielder is available on a free transfer at the end of the season and would initially join Barcelona B ahead of the new campaign.

Yildiz has made 14 appearances so far this campaign for Bayern’s youth sides and has contributed six goals and eight assists.

The report reckons Bayern do want to keep Yildiz but may his contract status means they are at risk of losing him when his current deal expires.

Yildiz is an attacking midfielder who joined Bayern from SSV Jahn Regensburg in July 2012 and has played an international level for Turkey’s Under-17 side.