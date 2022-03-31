Busquets offers advice to Araujo and Gavi about Barcelona futures

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has offered team-mates Ronald Araujo and Gavi a bit of advice about their futures at the club.

The two players are yet to agree contract extensions at the Camp Nou and Busquets has warned the duo that if they leave the club they will likely end up regretting their decision.

“I have spoken with them many times and they know they won’t have it like they do here anywhere else. Not the club, but the dressing room, the city...,” he said. “They have been here for years. They know that they have many years left in their career. If one day they want a new experience, maybe after 10 years you want to go to the Premier League or the United States, that’s normal, but to leave so soon... Those that have left and could have stayed always regret it.”

Busquets also went on to talk about his own future at the club and made it clear he’s not finished yet but is starting to think about how much longer he has left at the very top

“I think I can help and I am helping. I still have a year on my contract. I am going step by step. I know I am 33,” he said. “I will end this season and go into the last year of my deal, with the World Cup, so it will be different with the break in the middle for that. “I hope I can play at the World Cup. After that, I will see how I am, what the coach wants from me, the club... And we will decide. I will not be a problem, honestly. “When my contract expires, maybe the coach and the club will want me to continue, but maybe I will feel the moment has arrived.” Source | RAC1

Barcelona and Busquets return to action on Sunday in La Liga against Sevilla at the Camp Nou. The skipper has been able to enjoy a rest over the international break and should be raring to go for what is another crunch fixture for Xavi’s side.