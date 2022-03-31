Barcelona spotted meeting Antonio Rudiger’s agent

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff have been spotted meeting with Antonio Rudiger’s agent.

Sky Sports have footage of the Barca duo meeting the Chelsea defender’s agent, Sahr Senesie, on Wednesday and reckon the trio chatted for some time.

Rudiger’s future is uncertain with the Germany international out of contract at the end of the season and able to leave the Blues on a free transfer.

Exclusive #Rüdiger: Secret negotiations in Barcelona! On Wednesday night Alemany, Cruyff & ARs agent Senesie met in the hotel „The Barcelona Edition“. The appointment went three hours. Barca wants Rüdiger as a free agent! @SkySports @Sky_Marc #CFC pic.twitter.com/6VNAhvSm62 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 31, 2022

Sky Sports are reporting that Barcelona “are ready to go full throttle to sign the defender” because the 29-year-old “fits exactly into the requirement profile of the Catalans.”

Chelsea can’t offer players new deals currently because of the sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich, although that situation will change if the club is sold.

The defender has previously been linked with a move for Real Madrid but it appears that Barcelona could also be in the running for his signature. PSG are also said to be keen.

Rudiger is one of several Chelsea defenders being linked with a summer move to Barca. The Catalans are thought to have already completed a move for Rudiger’s Chelsea team-mate Andreas Christensen and want to bring in Cesar Azpilicueta too.