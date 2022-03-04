Joan Laporta offers Erling Haaland mega deal at Barcelona - report

Barcelona president Joan Laporta remains determined to land Erling Haaland this summer from Borussia Dortmund and has reportedly already made an offer.

Laporta has advised Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, that Barca can offer a five-year deal which would see the Norwegian earn €190 million, as reported by Deportes Cuatro.

Barcelona have structured the proposed deal in a way that sees Haaland’s salary rise each year in order to cope with their current financial difficulties.

Haaland would earn €20m in his first season, €30m in his second, €40m in the third and between €50 and €55m in the fourth and fifth years of the deal

Barca are now waiting to hear back from Raiola who is thought to prefer a contract that runs for three years with the option for two more.

The Catalans aren’t the only club interested in Haaland. Man City, PSG, Bayern and Real Madrid have also been linked with the prolific 21-year-old.

It’s been reported that Haaland will be available for a transfer fee of just €75m this summer because of a clause in his contract that comes into effect in summer 2022.

Reports have claimed that Barca will go all in for Haaland at the end of the season and then use free transfers to strengthen any other areas of the squad.

Laporta was pretty bullish about Barca’s transfer plans in January after splasing out €55m to land Ferran Torres from Manchester City,

“Everything is possible. All the greatest players contemplate the possibility of coming to Barca,” he said at the time. “Everybody should get ready, as we are back as big players in the market.”