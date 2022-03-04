Andreas Christensen warned about Barcelona move

Andreas Christensen has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona with reports this week even claiming the deal is 99% done.

However, the defender has been warned about heading to the Camp Nou by former Chelsea star Gus Poyet who thinks he may struggle to play regularly in Spain.

“Christensen won’t have it easy to be a starter at Barça,” he said. “He is not playing every game at Chelsea. He has never been an undisputed starter, and that will depend on what Xavi is looking for and what is going to happen with Barcelona’s centre-backs. “When the year began, the three chosen by Tuchel were clearly Christensen, Thiago Silva and Rüdiger, and in the end, due to small changes or minor injuries, he is not playing every game. There is something to correct there. “He has the Barça profile without a doubt, but he would have to accept that role and be one of those who plays every game. “It will not be easy because there are three centre-backs who are going to give him a fight. Although the competition is brutal, and that raises the level to play better.” Source | Cadena Cope

Christensen is likely to compete with Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Gerard Pique for a starting spot if he does make the move to Barca. It’s thought Barca will listen to offers for Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza this summer.