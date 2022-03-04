Barcelona considering four budget left-back options - report

Barcelona want to bring in another left-back in the summer but may have to look for a low-cost option as the plan is to spend big on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Diario AS are reporting that because of that Barca have dropped interest in Theo Hernandez and Jose Luis Gaya and have found some cheaper alternatives who fall under the criteria of “good, nice and cheap.”

First on the list is former Barcelona defender Alejandro Grimaldo who has regularly been linked with a return to the Camp Nou in recent times.

Grimaldo seems to be the preferred choice but may not be the easiest to acquire. He has a contract with Benfica until 2023 and may cost more than Barca’s budget of €4-5 million.

Next on the list is Real Betis defender Alex Moreno who made his name at Rayo Vallecano and then moved to Los Verdiblancos where he’s been a regular. Celta Vigo’s Javi Galán is also on Xavi’s list.

Diario AS reckon both players would cost around €3-4m which would make them affordable options to provide back-up to Jordi Alba next season.

Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, who was linked with a move to Barcelona in the January transfer window, is the final name on the list.

The only thing is that Ajax didn’t want Tagliafico to leave in the winter without signing a replacement and are unlikely to let him go on the cheap this summer either.