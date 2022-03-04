Barcelona delaying Adama Traore purchase decision - report

Barcelona are reportedly holding off on making a decision on the long-term future of Adama Traore at the club. Traore only arrived in the January transfer window from Premier League side Wolves on a loan deal good till the end of the season.

If Traore is to continue putting in the effective production he’s outputted thus far, it’s gonna be hard to not make an effort at him staying for good. The option to buy form Wolves is for €30 million.

Much of the decision will likely rely on what happens with Ousmane Dembele and what moves Barcelona feel confident they can make heading into the summer. Traore is far from the worst option Barcelona can field on the wing heading into next season, and at the very least could be a viable option off the bench.

Francisco Trincao could enter the equation too. The youngster is on loan at Wolves and also has a purchase option of around €30m but it’s not clear yet if he will remain with the Premier League side.