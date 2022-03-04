Xavi still believes in Riqui Puig’s Barcelona future - report

According to reports from Spain, Xavi still believes that Riqui Puig can play an important role in Barcelona's future. This is sort of a story we’ve heard before. Despite a lack in appearances, yada yada yada, Barca still believe in Puig.

At the end of the day, if Puig is to become a long-term success at Barcelona then a loan move might be what best serves both sides. If playing time isn’t included with that “belief”, then what’s the point in believing in him?

Diario Sport reckon Xavi is “delighted” with Puig and “understands that he is giving his all in every training session and has encouraged him to continue like this.” The report also adds that Xavi is “counting” on Puig and “asks him not to give up.”

The only thing is if we don’t see Puig’s playing time increase before the end of the campaign, I think we’d all be surprised if he was in the squad heading into next season.