OFFICIAL: Barcelona agree deal for Pablo Torre

Barcelona have beaten off competition from Real Madrid to sign highly-rated 18-year-old Pablo Torre who currently plays for Racing Santander.

The Catalan giants confirmed the news on Friday following a flurry of reports that a deal for the talented teenager was close.

Torre will spend the rest of the season with Racing before heading to the Camp Nou on a deal that runs until June 30, 2026. The midfielder’s contract will have a termination clause set at 100 million euros.

And here’s Barcelona’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Racing de Santander have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Pablo Torre. The agreement amounts to 5 million fixed euros plus variables depending on the footballer’s development in the coming years, which may exceed 20 million. “Pablo Torre, who will finish the season at his current club, will sign a contract until June 30, 2026, with a termination clause of 100 million euros, and will join Barça B starting next summer.” Source | FC Barcelona

Torre will initially play for Barcelona B but it’s being reported he should get plenty of chances to impress in the first team. Fabrizio Romano reckons “Barca are convinced he could be the next Pedri.”