Loan watch: Philippe Coutinho shines again in Aston Villa win

Philippe Coutinho continues to enjoy life back in the Premier League and played a starring role in Aston Villa’s impressive 4-0 Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday.

The Brazilian was named in the starting XI once again and delivered the goods for Steven Gerrard’s side at Villa Park.

Coutinho had a hand in two goals, scored once, and might have had a few more but missed a couple of superb chances for the Villans.

The first goal came from a smart Coutinho pass that saw Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins link up to open the scoring on nine minutes through the former Southampton striker.

Villa went 2-0 up just before half-time when Coutinho cushioned a ball in from Calum Chambers to Douglas Luiz to tap home.

Philippe Coutinho did not misplace a single pass in the first half against Southampton:



◉ 19 passes attempted

◉ 19 passes completed

◎ 5 passes into final ⅓

◎ 3 passes into the box

◎ 2 Big Chances created

◎ 1 assist



The Barcelona loanee then got on the scoresheet six minutes after half-time with a low effort that beat goalkeeper Fraser Forster. Matty Cash then completed the scoring for Villa to secure all three points.

Coutinho departed in the 81st minute to a huge ovation from the home fans and drew praise from his manager after the game once again.

“For me, he was the man of the match,” said Gerard. “He showed a level that was above the game at times and showed his form of old. It was a pleasure to be in the stadium.”

The Barcelona loanee now has three goals and three assists in six starts for Aston Villa this season.

Coutinho’s only on loan until the end of the season but it would be no surprise if he ended up staying in the Premier League.