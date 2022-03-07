Gerrard tells Aston Villa to sign Coutinho permanently from Barcelona

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has made it clear he wants to keep hold of Philippe Coutinho with the Brazilian impressing during his loan spell at the Premier League side.

Coutinho has three goals and three assists in six starts for the Villans and seems to be thriving back in the English top flight after a tough time at Barca.

Gerrard has told reporters that his side need to be building a team around the Brazil international if they want to progress.

“Phil was successful at Barcelona but he had difficult periods as well, He got to the stage where he needed a change of scenery and a different movie,” he said. “We want to be that movie for him because if we want to get to where we want to be, we need to build it around talents like Phil, because at his best he is a high-level player. “All good teams have game-changers who the opposition are really concerned about before a ball is kicked. Phil has that status and he is giving belief to his team-mates. “Our strikers Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings want him alongside them because he delivers on the big stage. I don’t control transfer fees or wages. “All I can do is give my opinion to (sporting director) Johan Lange, (chief executive) Christian Purslow and the owners. They are watching the games and they will make the final decision. Phil has shown what he is capable of so far.” Source | Goal

Coutinho’s loan deal expires at the end of the season but does include a purchase option which is thought to be around €40million.