Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig wanted by Wolves - report

Riqui Puig looks increasingly likely to depart Barcelona this summer after continuing to struggle for game time at the Camp Nou.

The latest update concerning the midfielder comes from Diario Sport who reckon that Premier League side Wolves are keen on the 22-year-old. Wolves apparently asked about Puig last summer and will try again this year.

The Premier League side “consider him a very interesting talent” and “see a market opportunity” coming up as Puig pretty much knows he’ll have to leave if he wants to play football next season.

The feeling is that Puig is likely to have many offers for the 2022-23 campaign, but Barca may be more willing to do business with Wolves because of Adama Traore.

The winger is on loan at Barcelona, and has made a bright start to life back at the Camp Nou, but the purchase option in his contract is thought to be around €30 million.

Barca reportedly want to keep Adama but don’t really want to shell out quite so much for the 26-year-old as finances are still an issue and other signings are needed this summer.

Using Francisco Trincao, who is on loan at Wolves, would be one way of trying to do a deal for Adama but it’s not clear yet if the Portuguese youngster will stay at Molineux.

Puig could therefore become a handy option for Barcelona in the Adama equation, although the midfielder will of course have the final say on where, or indeed if, he goes in the summer.