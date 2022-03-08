Xavi wants Pique and Busquets for another season at Barcelona - report

Xavi reportedly has already decided he wants Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets to stay with the club for at least another season.

Both players remain regulars for the Catalan giants but are heading towards the end of their careers. Pique turned 35 in February while Busquets will celebrate his 34th birthday in July.

Diario Sport are reporting that Xavi is very satisfied with the performance of thirtysomethings Pique, Busquets and Jordi Alba and wants all three to stay on.

The trio are considered “very important” members of the squad and their willingness to adjust their salaries this season has also been appreciated.

Pique and Alba are both contracted to Barcelona until 2024, but Busquets’s current contract expires at the end of next season.

It’s already been speculated that the captain could then decide to call time on his Barcelona career and head off to Major League Soccer for a spell before hanging up his boots.