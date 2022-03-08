Barcelona rule out trying to sign Alexander Isak - report

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Erling Haaland this summer but are thinking about back-ups in case they miss out on the Norway international.

Real Sociedad attacker Alexander Isak is one player who has been mentioned on several occasions but it seems a move for the 22-year-old has now been ruled out.

“He’s a good striker, but we need a top striker,” is the word from the club when it comes to Isak, according to Javi Miguel at Diario AS.

Isak is having a bit of a tough season for La Real. The Swede has only scored four times in 22 La Liga appearances so far in the 2021-22 campaign.

Elsewhere, Diario Sport have come up with a few names they reckon that Barcelona might be considering as possible alternatives to Haaland.

Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is mentioned again, as are Patrick Schick and Andre Silva, as well as Karim Adeyemi and Lautaro Martinez.

Adeyemi had been expected to sign for Borussia Dortmund but there’s been speculation in Germany recently that talks have stalled and the move is no longer certain.