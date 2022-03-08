Barcelona targeting two players for June sales - report

Barcelona are reportedly targeting two players to leave the Camp Nou before June 30th. As we’re all aware in the pandemic era economy of European football, unless you’re backed by oil executives, you’re forced to sell off players to fund anything new.

In the case of Barcelona, they’re keen on making moves this summer. In order to fund those moves, they’ll be looking to shed some salary and perhaps gain some funds in sales. Those targets seem to be Clément Lenglet and Sergiño Dest.

It’s no surprise to see Lenglet in this list. The defender is no doubt somewhat capable, but his time at Barcelona has gone far from perfectly. He’s also now no longer first choice and mainly a substitute.

The other player is said to be Dest, and his reputation is still quite stable. The American’s ability isn’t in doubt, but he’s still needing to hone his skills and become more consistent, which just may take place elsewhere.