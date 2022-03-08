Braithwaite considering Barcelona future post Elche squad exclusion - report

Martin Braithwaite is reportedly considering options outside of Barcelona ahead of next season. The Dane was left out of the squad for the trip to Elche at the weekend, despite being fully fit once more, and is starting to see the writing on the wall.

As someone who had really come around to appreciate what Braithwaite brought to Barcelona last year, I also must admit, there isn’t really a place for him in the squad post-January transfer window. The attack is deep enough to not need him at this point and he seems to have come to that realization as well.

In his 57 appearances for Barcelona, he’s certainly made an impact, with ten goals and five assists. The hope for Braithwaite is that he can still get some solid playing time at age 30, and that may require him to leave Barca.