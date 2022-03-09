Barcelona want competition for Marc-Andre ter Stegen - report

Barcelona want to bring in another goalkeeper in the summer to provide Marc-Andre ter Stegen with some real competition, according to multiple reports from Spain.

Ter Stegen is Barca’s undisputed No. 1 but there have been question marks raised about his performances throughout the current campaign.

The German’s current back-up is Neto but the Brazilian is not really pushing Ter Stegen for a place and has regularly been linked with a departure.

Neto’s contract expires in 2023 which means Barca will probably look to cash in on the 30-year-old this summer and you suspect he’ll be happy to head off in search of regular football.

Marca and Mundo Deportivo are both reporting that Barca still have faith in Ter Stegen but want to bring someone in to help push him.

Over at Cadena Ser there’s similar information with the report adding Ter Stegen’s performances haven’t been convincing and “an alternative will be sought for him in case he does not recover his best level.”

MD have a few names who could be in the frame. Sevilla stopper Bono, and Luis Maximiano of Granada are mentioned along with Fiorentina’s Bartłomiej Drągowski. Alban Lafont of Nantes, Leeds United’s Ilan Meslier, and Genk’s Maarten Vandevoordt are also named.

Inaki Pena may also be in the frame too. The goalkeeper is on loan at Galatasaray, but coach Domenec Torrent has already said he expects to see the youngster in Barca’s starting XI “many times” next season.