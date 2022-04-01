‘Everyone knows it’s out there’ - Leeds boss talks Raphinha to Barcelona rumors

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has been asked about Raphinha amid speculation the winger is wanted at Barcelona at the end of the season.

Marsch says he’s well aware of the rumors that are flying about and admits he wants the Brazilian to stay for “as long as possible.”

Here’s what he’s had to say:

“Despite what’s said on the outside, I’ve not said a word to him about Deco or Barcelona, but everyone knows it’s out there,” he said. “He’s a massive talent. I just want him to become the player I know he can be. “Everyone here wants to enjoy the football he can play and, of course, we want him to stay as long as possible. He’s a fantastic player and very good person.”

Barcelona appear keen to bring in Raphinha as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, although recent rumors have suggested the Frenchman does want to stay at the Camp Nou.

Yet whether Barca and Dembele can agree a deal this time around remains to be seen. If not then the Catalan giants may well be in the market for another forward in the summer transfer window.