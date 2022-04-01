‘We are in love with him’ - Pique tells Barcelona to renew Dembele

Gerard Pique has joined the growing chorus of Barcelona players calling for the club to renew forward Ousmane Dembele.

The attacker is out of contract in the summer and his future remains unclear with speculation continuing to fly about regarding possible next moves.

Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have all said publicly they want Dembele to stay and Pique is of the same opinion.

“I would like him to renew with the club,” he said. “He is being an important player for Xavi and we are in love with him.” Source | Jordi Wild’s YouTube channel

Dembele has been in great form in 2022 and appears to be thriving under Xavi. He has reportedly told his team-mates he wants to stay but finding an agreement with Barca may not be easy given the club’s financial situation and need to cut costs.