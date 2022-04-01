Tuchel offers update on Rudiger and Azpilicueta amid Barcelona rumors

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been talking about the futures of Cesar Azpilicueta and Toni Rudiger amid speculation Barcelona are keen on both players.

Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff were spotted meeting Rudiger’s agent earlier this week, but Tuchel shrugged off the speculation and thinks the defender could stay with the Blues.

“I would try to meet him if I was any other club. He’s still our player, we still think there’s a good chance he stays our player once things are solved,” he said. “This situation is the situation at the moment. Our hands are tied. We cannot speak, negotiate with him and his agent. Fair enough if it’s true that he listens to other offers. That’s the way things go but I am still confident.”

Tuchel also offered an update on Azpilicueta. The captain had been expected to leave for free in the summer but it’s now emerged a clause in his contract has been triggered that extends his deal for another year.

The Chelsea boss says he’s happy to hear the news and is not expecting the 32-year-old to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season either.

“It’s a good thing, we were aware of it. It’s good news for us. We have a contract, he’s our captain, it’s a very high possibility he will stay,” he added. “I knew the amount of games we needed to make him stay, to make his contract continue or extend. That’s why I am very happy. You know how much I rely on him and how much impact he has in this group and this club.”

Andreas Christensen’s name also cropped up in Tuchel’s press conference amid speculation he has signed a deal with Barca. Tuchel wouldn’t be drawn on the rumors, however, and said only that he hadn’t spoken to the Dane about the reports.