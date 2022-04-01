Thomas Meunier says Barcelona wanted to sign him in January

Borussia Dortmund full-back Thomas Meunier says Barcelona tried to sign him in the January transfer window.

Meunier says he even spoke to Jordi Cruyff about the possibility of a move but quickly found out Dortmund were not interested in letting him leave.

“It could have been done… Barcelona were looking for a reliable right-back, someone who was physically strong, complete and who could be dangerous in the attacking zones, for an acceptable price, given their financial situation,” he said. “I fit that profile, those parameters. I showed it this season too. But when Dortmund called me about the offer they had received from Barcelona, ​​they immediately said: ‘Sorry, you can’t go.’” “Barcelona is a train that only passes once in a lifetime. I was also surprised when Jordi Cruyff called me and explained the plan. Barça wanted to hire me with a compulsory purchase option or sign me immediately,” he explained. “Imagine… Dortmund is already a great club, but Barça… That’s unique. Just like Real Madrid, Bayern and United. In principle, you don’t say ‘no’ to those clubs. Mentally it wasn’t easy. But I understand Dortmund: they hardly needed one week until the end of the market.” Source | Het Laatste Nieuws (via AS)

Barca already have Dani Alves and Sergino Dest in the squad but have been linked with a few other right-backs. Cesar Azpilicueta and Noussair Mazraoui have also been linked with a move to the Camp Nou.