Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Dembele has to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has once again called for Ousmane Dembele to stay at Barcelona after the duo combined for yet another goal in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Levante.

The Gabon international scored Barca’s first goal of the night, heading home a precise Dembele cross and was asked about his team-mate after the final whistle. “He has to stay for sure,” was the firm response from Aubameyang.

The striker has now scored 10 goals in 14 games since moving to the Camp Nou in January but admitted it had not been his best performance.

“I think today we lowered the intensity, especially in the first half. We improved in the second half. When we play with more intensity we tend to win games and that’s what’s happened,” he said. “When Pedri and Gavi came on they did really well. We have confidence in the whole group but when they came on and scored it made us really happy because it was a very difficult game. “I think Ousmane knows me well, I have to always be ready when he’s got the ball wide on the right. I think it’s normal defenders are sticking closer to me. “I didn’t play well in the first half but I improved. We need to play with more intensity that’s what I have to do as well.”

Barca’s win sees the team move back into second place in the table. Xavi’s men are level on points with Sevilla and three points above Atletico but have a game in hand on both teams.