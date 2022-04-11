Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski reach agreement on three-year contract - report

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reached an agreement to join Barcelona on a “multimillion three-year contract”, according to a report by Polish journalist Sebastian Staszewski. Lewandowski has already informed his decision to his current club, the report says.

‼‼To prawda! Robert Lewandowski jest po słowie z Barceloną. W otoczeniu @lewy_official słyszę, że porozumienie osiągnięte, wielomilionowy kontrakt miałby być podpisany na 3 lata. Były jeszcze trzy konkretne oferty: PSG, ManCity i Liverpool. Realu nie było. @SportINTERIA — Sebastian Staszewski (@s_staszewski) April 11, 2022

Staszewski also says Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Liverpool had made offers to the Polish striker, but Lewandowski’s decision is to move to Camp Nou and now it will be up to Barça to reach a deal with Bayern since the player still has a year left on his contract and a transfer fee needs to be agreed.

This report comes on the heels of many others in recent weeks that have constantly linked Lewandowski with a move to Barça, who have reportedly given up on their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland due to their current financial situation and the amount of money that needs to be paid to both Dortmund and Haaland’s agents to complete the deal.

It is certainly exciting to see a report saying Lewandowski wants to play for Barcelona and has already agreed personal terms, but it’s impossible not to take it with a grain of salt. Lewandowski and Bayern are in the middle of a very public and slightly ugly contract extension negotiation, and it’s at least conceivable that Lewandowski is using a real offer from Barça as nothing more than leverage to get more money from the Bavarians.

The prospect of the best striker in the world joining a Barça team in ascension next season is undoubtedly very interesting, but it’d be prudent to not assume the move is happening. It’s very possible Bayern announce a new deal with Lewandowski in the near future, so it’s best not to get our hopes up.