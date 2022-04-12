Miralem Pjanic will return to Barcelona, says Besiktas sporting director

Miralem Pjanic will be back at Barcelona this summer as Besiktas will not keep the Bosnian midfielder at the conclusion of his loan deal at the end of the season, according to the Turkish club’s sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci.

Pjanic returned to action this weekend after missing the last two months through injury, and the 32-year-old had become an important part of the side before going down. Pjanic gave multiple interviews saying he was very happy in Turkey and planned on staying if Besiktas wanted to sign him permanently, but those plans have changed according to Kazanci.

“Pjanic has been playing on loan for us since the start of the season, however he will not play for us next season. Only the players who are apt for our manager’s system will begin next season.” Ceyhun Kazanci | Source: Mundo Deportivo

Beyond the apparent tactical fit issues, the real problem is financial: Pjanic is on really high wages, a salary that a club like Besiktas cannot afford if they were to sign the player on a permanent transfer. Pjanic’s salary will become a problem for Barça, who continue to pay a large portion of his wages during his loan at Besiktas but will once again have to deal with the full amount.

With the rise of young midfielders like Gavi and Nico González and the reported arrival of AC Milan’s Franck Kessié on a free transfer this summer, it is hard to see Pjanic in Xavi’s plans for next season. Similar to the Philippe Coutinho situation, Barça’s only hope is to find a team willing to take Pjanic off their books in the summer and maybe get a transfer fee as a bonus.

Pjanic joined Barça from Juventus in 2020 and never made it into the team under Ronald Koeman, who was heavily criticized by Pjanic himself once the Bosnian left on loan. He won’t see Koeman again when he returns to Camp Nou this summer, but a Barça career is still looking very unlikely for Pjanic.