Barcelona finalizing Ronald Araujo renewal, new contract to be signed next week - reports

Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo is set to sign a new contract with the club next week, according to multiple reports. The Uruguyan will re-sign with Barça until 2026, and his release clause will be set at 1 billion euros, says transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona are preparing paperworks and contract for Ronald Araújo to sign his new deal in the coming days. Length of the contract [2026] and clause [€1b] confirmed. #FCB



Barça are also working on final details of Gavi’s new contract proposal - including big release clause. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 13, 2022

The excellent Matteo Moretto also confirms the news: “As of today, the plan is for Araujo’s renewal to be signed next week. If all goes well, it will be this way. A matter of time.”

A día de hoy, el plan prevé la firma de la renovación de Ronald Araújo para la próxima semana. Si todo va bien, será así. Cuestión de tiempo. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) April 13, 2022

Araujo’s extension is massive news as he was about to enter the final year of his contract and had already attacted huge interest from big Premier League teams, who offered him mroe money to move away from Camp Nou. But Ronald’s intention was always to stay at Barça as long as he was paid well, and the club and player managed to reach a salary figure that worked for both parts.

With Ronald’s renewal now all but confirmed, the next order of business is keeping Gavi. The young midfielder also wants to stay at Barça and as explained by Fabrizio Romano the club has already prepared a new contract offer, and we hope things get resolved soon so two of the biggest pieces of Barça’s future can stay at the club for a long time.