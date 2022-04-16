Azpilicueta ‘convinced’ Chelsea will let him leave in the summer - report

Cesar Azpilicueta’s future is back in the headlines this weekend with an update which reckons he could well leave Chelsea in the summer after all.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed a clause has been activated in the captain’s contract which extends his deal with the Blues for another year.

Tuchel also said he thinks there is a “high possibility” that Azpilicueta will stay, but Diario Sport have some very different ideas.

A report on Saturday claims Azpilicueta “is convinced they will let him go because of the situation the club is in and due to his professionalism during a decade at Stamford Bridge.”

Diario Sport also add that “Barça already have an agreement in principle” and reckon the defender “has been clear he would like to join” the Catalan giants this summer.

Chelsea’s ownership issues mean it’s difficult for Azpilicueta to try and clarify his future right now, but certainly the Spanish press haven’t ruled out a move to Barca yet.