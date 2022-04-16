Valencia and Celta ask Barcelona about Braithwaite loan - report

Martin Braithwaite looks increasingly like leaving Barcelona in the summer transfer window after struggling for game time in 2021-22.

The Denmark international missed a large chunk of time after undergoing knee surgery but now faces intense competition for a place in the attack after the arrivals of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Adama Traore.

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona’s plan is to try and loan out Braithwaite as they know it will be difficult to sell the striker due to his injury problems this season.

Celta Vigo and Valencia have apparently already asked about the possibility of taking the 30-year-old on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.

Braithwaite has been at Barcelona since signing on an emergency transfer from Leganes in February 2020. His signing originally prompted plenty of raised eyebrows but the Dane has been a good pro and a useful option for the Catalans.

The striker has made a total of 58 appearances for Barca during his time at the Camp Nou, scoring 10 times and contributing four assists in all competitions.