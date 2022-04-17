Barcelona set for more Gavi contract talks - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to continue contract talks with midfielder Gavi next week following the Easter break.

The Catalan giants are keen to tie down the 17-year-old but haven’t been able to reach an agreement with the youngster yet.

Diario Sport reckon Barca realize that securing Gavi’s new deal is “urgent” and are aware that “various clubs are knocking on his agent Ivan de la Pena’s door.”

The report claims an agreement is still “some way off” with Gavi’s people thinking the salary on offer does not match that of a player who is already a regular for club and country.

Yet Barca are trying hard to impose a new salary structure at the club which “doesn’t work” if they end up paying a huge wage to Gavi.

Mateu Alemany spoke about the situation in midweek and admitted that financial issues were the reason why Gavi hasn’t signed on yet.

There seems no doubt at all that Gavi wants to stay at Barcelona but there’s still work to do to secure his long-term future.