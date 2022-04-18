Barcelona ‘worried’ about Bayern’s interest in Gavi - report

Barcelona are reportedly getting a little bit worried about Bayern Munich’s interest in 17-year-old midfielder Gavi.

The teenager is yet to extend his contract at Barca, which expires in 2023, although there is optimism a deal can be agreed and the youngster wants to stay.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that “many European clubs” are keeping tabs on Gavi but it’s Bayern who are of most concern to the Catalans.

The Bavarian giants are said to be “very attentive” to the situation right now and Barca fear that “when the Germans set a goal, they usually achieve it.”

It’s thought that Barca will continue talks with Gavi’s agent after the Easter period when they will try to finally reach an agreement.

MD report that Barca “trust” they will end up being able to renew Gavi but until then you can probably expect a few more rumors about the youngster to fly about.