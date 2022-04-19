Barcelona now understand Lewandowski price point

Barcelona now reportedly know what it would take to prise Robert Lewandowski away from Bayern Munich and move to the Camp Nou. The Polish striker’s contract ends in 2023 but due to a new deal not being struck with Bayern yet, there have been rumors that he could be keen on a Barca deal.

The number that it would take for Bayern to let him go a year early is reportedly “more than 40 million euros”. Strangely enough, the reports detail how Bayern isn’t interested in giving Robert the two-year extension on his contract that he wants.

Which I gotta say, is pretty insane. This isn’t someone who has started to decline at age 33. He’s playing the best football of his career, has scored 32 times in 30 league games this season, and having him for three more years wouldn’t be that big of a risk.