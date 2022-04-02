Sergi Roberto’s agent hits out at Laporta over Barcelona contract

Sergi Roberto’s agent has spoken out about the 30-year-old’s future and isn’t too impressed with what Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been saying about his client.

Laporta has said Roberto didn’t want to sign a contract extension offered earlier in the season and added the midfielder’s future “is in the hands of his representatives.”

Josep Maria Orobitg has told Mundo Deportivo that Laporta’s version of events “do not conform to reality” and offered his side of the story.

Roberto’s agent said that “in August there was a very low counteroffer from the club” but was followed by a meeting with player and president. Another meeting followed, but with no agreement, and Barcelona “later sent us documentation that had nothing to do with what was discussed. It was nothing like what he was told.”

Orobitg says he’s not been able to hold another meeting with the club and feels Roberto is being painted in a bad light even though he was willing to take an “important” salary cut. “He’s a youth squad, a culé since he was born and he loves Barça,” says the agent.

There have been reports that Xavi wants Roberto to stay, and Orobitg insists this is very much the case.

“He [Xavi] has said it publicly, at a press conference, and also to the player himself and to the club, to Alemany and Yuste, but I understand that he does not want to get involved in financial matters. It’s not his job.”

It’s still not clear what will happen with Roberto and whether there is any chance he can stay at Barcelona, but Orobitg has also called on the club to resolve the situation quickly one way or the other.