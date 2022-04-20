Erling Haaland closing in on move to Manchester City - reports

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland appears to be closing in on a move to Manchester City after months of speculation about his future.

Multiple reports in the UK are claiming that Haaland has agreed a deal worth £500,000 a week to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

The latest update comes from The Times who reckon Haaland has now told the Citizens that he wants to join them at the end of the season.

City are said to think that “there are now only minor details between them and the capture of the Norwegian” and also believe a deal can be done pretty quickly.

The report reckons that Haaland has basically chosen City over Real Madrid and that the Premier League side’s “salary offer to Haaland is slightly higher than Madrid’s.”

There’s also a suggestion that Haaland could still end up in Madrid at some point. The report adds, “City have told him he should join them now and then Real later in his career.”

Haaland had emerged as one of the most sought-after attackers in world football after his prolific exploits with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Barcelona were one of several clubs heavily linked with the Norway international, but the club’s financial problems always made a move to the Camp Nou seem unlikely.