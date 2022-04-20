Lothar Matthäus says he wouldn’t be surprised to see Barcelona sign Lewandowski

Former Bayern Munich and Germany star Lothar Matthäus has been talking about Robert Lewandowski and says he wouldn’t be too surprised to see the striker move to Barcelona.

Lewandowski continues to be linked with a surprise move to the Camp Nou at the end of the season, although Bayern have made it clear they want him to stay.

However, Lewandowski is yet to agree a new deal with the Bavarian giants, and Matthaus says it’s not unrealistic to think a transfer could go ahead this summer.

“I still don’t want to imagine Robert Lewandowski wearing a different shirt, but that wouldn’t surprise me too much. If Barcelona offer him the three years he wants and the clubs agree on a fee that satisfies FC Bayern, then I could understand all parties,” he said. “Xavi would like a striker as soon as possible. Bayern could possibly use a substantial fee, and in the end, Robert would fulfill his wish of playing in Spain and enjoy another nice life experience. Barcelona may not be better than FC Bayern, but playing in front of 100,000 spectators and experiencing another big club, is possibly also an understandable goal.” Source | Sky Germany

Recent reports have suggested Bayern won’t let Lewandowski go for less than €40 million, while Mateu Alemany recently came out and tried to play down rumors of a move for the Poland international.