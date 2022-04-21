Barcelona offer Sergi Roberto one-year contract extension - report

Barcelona have reportedly met with Sergi Roberto’s agent to discuss the 30-year-old’s future at the Camp Nou.

Roberto is out of contract at the end of the season as talks over an extension had stopped, despite Joan Laporta claiming back in September that everything was sorted.

Mundo Deportivo and AS are now reporting the two sides have met with Barcelona pretty much making the lowest offer they can to Roberto.

The veteran has been offered a one-year extension, with the option for one more depending on his performances, and the deal also includes a significant salary cut.

MD reckon that Roberto will have to lower his wages significantly if he is to continue his career at the Camp Nou past the end of the season.

It’s not clear yet what Roberto makes of it all. There has been speculation he wants to stay but not at any cost as he does have offers from other clubs.

Xavi reportedly wants Roberto to stay and was able to welcome him back to training this week after a long spell on the sidelines.

Roberto has not featured for Barcelona since October 2021 and subsequently underwent thigh surgery in December that saw him ruled out for four months.