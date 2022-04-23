Laporta responds to Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona rumors

Barcelona president Joan Laporta still seems hopeful of being able to clinch a superstar signing this summer ahead of the transfer window.

Laporta had reportedly made Erling Haaland his top priority but now seems to have turned his attentions to Robert Lewandowski instead.

The Barca chief was asked about the recent rumors about Lewandowski and was captured on camera giving his thoughts on the possibility of the striker signing.

Barca’s tricky financial situation means it will still be difficult to bring in any players over the summer unless the club can cuts costs, increase income and find a way to reduce the wage bill.

Bayern Munich have already made it clear they don’t want Lewandowski to go but have also hinted that the striker may need some convincing to continue past the end of his current deal which runs until 2023.

CEO Oliver Kahn offered the following update in a recent interview with Sport1.

“Players who have performed well at this club for many years are outstanding,” he said. “Robert became a world-class footballer with us. Robert is a player who has the potential to score 30 to 40 goals every year. “Of course, at some point, players like this get the idea that ‘I’ve achieved everything here and won everything’. Then it takes time to convince him to stay here.”

Lewandowski’s Bayern team will win the Bundesliga title for a 10th consecutive season on Saturday if they beat Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena.