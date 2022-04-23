Barcelona bound Pablo Torres impresses with Racing hat-trick

Barcelona bound Pablo Torre has been busy impressing with Racing on Saturday, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-2 win at Rayo Majadahonda.

Torre’s first goal came from the penalty spot to give his side the lead after 41 minutes. It was a cheeky effort from the 19-year-old too.

Pablo Torre, el que será jugador del Barça la temporada que viene. Telita con el chaval. 19 años.



El Racing tiene más que encaminado el ascenso. pic.twitter.com/OSV1PXyf39 — César Sánchez (@cesarsaancheez_) April 23, 2022

Arturo Molina doubled Racing’s lead after the break before Torre made it 3-0 with his second of the game after 53 minutes of the game.

It was another classy finish from the youngster. Torre ran through on goal and only had the goalkeeper to beat, making no mistake with a little dinked finish.

The hosts then got one back through Claudio Mendes just after the hour before Torre grabbed a hat-trick with 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

Racing were awarded another penalty and again Torre took charge of the situation. This time, however, he aimed his effort low and into the corner.

The win continues Racing’s fine season. Los Racinguistas are top of the table on 75 points from 33 games, 14 clear of Deportivo in second place.

Torre now has 10 goals and eight assists from 28 games in the Spanish third tier this season.

Barcelona confirmed in March that Torre will join Barca B in the summer for a fee of €5 million plus variables. The deal runs until 2026 and includes a buyout clause set at €100m.