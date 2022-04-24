Lewandowski gives update on future after Bayern clinch title

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has offered an update on his future after helping the Bavarian giants win the Bundesliga title yet again on Saturday.

The Poland international was on target in a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena that delivered a 10th straight title for Bayern.

Unsurprisingly, Lewandowski was asked about his future after the match and wasn’t too sure if he will stay or look for a new challenge in the summer.

“I read what was in the media, but I haven’t heard anything from the club,” he said. “A meeting is coming soon, but I don’t know what will happen either. I also see what’s happening, it’s not that easy for me.” Source | Sky Sport

There have been rumors that Barca will try to sign Lewandowski in the summer if he does depart Bayern Munich. The striker is contracted to the club until 2023 but hasn’t agreed an extension yet.