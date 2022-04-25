Barcelona are not going to sell Frenkie de Jong, says Jordi Cruyff

Jordi Cruyff has insisted Barcelona will not sell Frenkie de Jong in the summer transfer window after the team’s 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

There has been continuing speculation that the Dutchman could be sold to raise funds with Manchester United reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Reports on Sunday suggested that Barca have put De Jong’s name on the table in various meetings and would be willing to sell for around €70 million.

The speculation has been flying about despite the fact that Xavi spoke about De Jong at his pre-game presser and insisted the midfielder is a key part of his plans.

Cruyff was asked about De Jong again after the full-time whistle at the Camp Nou and insisted there would be no summer exit.

“We are not going to sell Frenkie de Jong, he is a highly valued player within the club,” he told Movistar after the defeat.

De Jong started against Rayo but was taken off after an hour and a cut a very frustrated figure as he walked off the pitch at the Camp Nou and was replaced by Nico Gonzalez.