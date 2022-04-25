Sergi Roberto agrees one-year Barcelona extension - report

Sergi Roberto has reportedly agreed a contract extension with Barcelona and will sign on with the Catalan giants until 2023.

The veteran is out of contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal had stalled over recent weeks and months.

However, Diario Sport reckon it’s now a done deal and report “the renewal is for one year with a significant reduction on his current wage.”

Coach Xavi Hernandez appears to have played a key role in Roberto’s new deal. The “coach’s intervention was decisive for Barcelona to resume negotiations.”

The report also reckons that Roberto thought the renewal offer was not “ideal” but has “prioritised the sporting aspect over anything else.”

Roberto has been out of action since October but is close to being given the green light to play again after returning to full training.

The veteran’s return could some at a good time with Sergino Dest likely to be out for the rest of the season and Dani Alves also having picked up a knock against Real Sociedad.