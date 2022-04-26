Barcelona to make new and improved contract offer to Gavi - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to make 17-year-old midfielder Gavi an improved contract extension offer in a bid to keep the youngster at the Camp Nou.

Talks have so far failed to yield an agreement but a new meeting between both parties has been scheduled with the aim of finally finding common ground.

Diario Sport reckon Mateu Alemany will meet Gavi’s agent, Ivan de la Pena, next week and will present a new and improved offer.

Gavi is also said to be “willing to lower his initial claims” which means there is real optimism a midpoint can be found that both parties are happy with.

There have been rumors of interest from other clubs in Gavi, but it seems the teenager only wants to stay at Barcelona and continue his career at the Camp Nou.

The Spain international is in the midst of a breakout campaign where he’s already played 42 times for club and country and become a regular fixture for Xavi and Luis Enrique.