Barcelona confirm Ronald Araujo has agreed new four-year deal

Barcelona have confirmed that center-back Ronald Araujo has agreed a new four-year deal with the Catalan giants and will sign his contract on Friday.

The extension has been in the works for a few months but is now officially official and will be a huge boost to Xavi’s side.

Here are the details:

“FC Barcelona and the player Ronald Araujo have reached an agreement to renew his contract until 30 June 2026. The buy out clause stipulated is set at €1bn. “The signing of the new contract will take place on Friday 29 April at 1.30pm CEST.” Source | FC Barcelona

Araujo will put pen to paper on his deal on Friday and will then speak at a press conference along with president Joan Laporta.

The defender joined Barcelona B from Uruguayan side Boston River in 2018 for a fee of just €1.7 million (£1.43 million) plus add-ons.

Araujo has gone on to become a regular in the first team and is now a key player under Xavi.

The defender joins Ansu Fati and Pedri in committing his future to Barcelona with 17-year-old midfielder Gavi expected to follow suit shortly.