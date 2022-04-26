Mendes working a deal for Ruben Neves to join Barcelona - report

Jorge Mendes is reportedly backroom working a deal for Ruben Neves to make his way to Barcelona this summer. Seemingly, the actual football fit has been signed off on by Xavi and the decision-makers at Barcelona.

As is the case with all of Barcelona’s summer moves, the finances are making things problematic. A loan is a potential option and so are some player swaps. The good news for Barca is that the history between Wolves and them regarding transfers business is pretty good. Specifically recently involving the Adama Traore loan deal just a few months ago.

Never could grow into a great fit at Barcelona in midfield, although it’s an area where the club already have plenty of options and should have one more when Franck Kessie arrives on a free transfer. Personally, I would love to see this move happen. Some midfield depth and stability are needed and Neves could make that happen.